Lenovo updates Legion line with new AMD Ryzen 5000H

Nvidia and AMD took advantage of the CES 2021 this week to announce their main news for the notebook market. With the unveiling of the Ryzen 5000 and RTX 3000 mobile lines, several updates and new models of gaming laptops began to appear on the market with the new chips.

After the ThinkPad business line, Lenovo now unveils the updates and new models that will make up its Legion line in 2021. In addition to more powerful versions of the highly praised Legion 5 and Legion 7, the Chinese company debuts the Legion 5 Pro and brings even more performance to your supercompact Legion Slim 7.

In terms of software, the manufacturer is also adding some very interesting news, powered by Artificial Intelligence. The first is Intelligent Mode, an integral part of Lenovo Q-Control. With it, notebooks will detect the game currently playing, check the pre-installed profiles of 16 AAA games and trigger the best settings to reach the maximum frames per second without affecting the graphics or processing experience. Games not on the list will be automatically optimized.

The Lenovo Legion AI Engine is very reminiscent of AMD SmartShift, present on the Dell G5 SE and even on the PlayStation 5, which manages the amount of energy sent to the CPU and GPU according to the intensity of the task being performed at the moment. If the GPU needs it, more energy will be sent to it, and vice versa. Finally, the company brought SteelSeries’ Nahimic Audio technology to optimize the performance of the speakers produced by Harman.

More robust of the new models, the Lenovo legion 7 replaces the options of screens of 15 and 17 inches with a unique variant of 16 inches with aspect ratio 16:10, for greater frontal use, which increases by 11%. The panel stands out for being the first 16-inch display with Quad HD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

There is also 100% coverage of the sRGB color range, Nvidia G-Sync, optional DisplayHDR400 certification, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness and Eye Care technology that reduces blue light emission and eliminates the flicker to protect users’ eyes.