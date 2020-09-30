Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold introduced; price and features

ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable laptop, was introduced at Lenovo’s online event today. The laptop, which was first announced in May 2019 and then postponed, will be delivered to users through the pre-order process in the coming weeks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features

The world’s first foldable laptop from Lenovo has an OLED panel with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, which offers a 13.3-inch, 4: 3 aspect ratio. The screen has 300 nits of brightness and shows 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by the Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor with 5 cores and a frequency of 1.4 GHz. On the memory side, 8 GB LPDDR4X 4267 MHz RAM stands out, while it has up to 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The computer, which weighs 999 grams, comes with a 50W battery and two Type-C ports with 65W fast charging support. On the wireless side, there is also a 5G supported model and Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 technology are supported.

The optional Lenovo Fold Bluetooth keyboard for the device features a touchpad and an eye for holding the Mod Pen stylus. When folded, the keyboard fits between the screen and charges wirelessly. With the keyboard, when the device is turned on, it transforms into a classic laptop form.

It is not yet known whether Lenovo’s new laptop will come to our country, but the overseas price starts at $ 2499.



