Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Is Released With Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU

Lenovo: As it does annually, Lenovo this Wednesday (23) updated its notebook lineup, revealing its new 4th generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme, enhanced with the latest in Intel and Nvidia components compressed to fit that lightweight body and carbon fiber thin. The company also introduced the new ThinkPad Yoga (with AMD technology), two Chromebooks and a host of accessories.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Highlight of Lenovo’s launches, the ThinkPad X1 comes in the traditional carbon fiber body, weighing approximately 1.81 kg, allied to a thickness of 17.7 mm. The new model features a hybrid cooling system that uses traditional heat pipes and a large steam chamber, as if it were a single flat tube, with a double deflection that improves air circulation.

This extra cooling has its explanation: ensuring the performance of powerful components like the 11th generation Intel Core i9 H-series processor. The plate heats up with a powerful Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

GeForce graphics can be enjoyed on a 16-inch 16:10 IPS screen with QHD+ panel. Higher resolution screens support Dolby Vision HDR and 600 nits of maximum brightness. With up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, the notebook features two slots for up to 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSDs and a 90 Wh battery that promises up to 10.7 hours of runtime.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 arrives in August for US$ 2,15 thousand (about R$ 10,7 thousand in direct conversion).

Monitors

Along with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, Lenovo announced two mobile monitors: the ThinkVision M15, which practically doubles the available screen area, weighs 862 grams, and can be connected to a mobile phone via the USB-C port. The ThinkVision T24m-20 is designed for dedicated workspaces and supports daisy-chained monitor configurations.

The M15 will be offered for US$ 230 (R$ 1.14 thousand) and the T24m-20, for US$ 300 (R$ 1.5 thousand).