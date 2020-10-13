Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook moves to offices

With the new Chromebook model named Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga, it has become one of the manufacturers that offer Chrome OS operating system options to corporate users. Manufacturers such as HP and Dell gave the first examples of this group.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga aims to bring the security and organizational features of Chrome OS and Google Workspace applications to corporate IT departments that do not participate in Microsoft’s Office 365 ecosystem.

It can be said that the C13 Yoga is the best choice for a corporate Chromebook in terms of appearance. The color option called “space blue” reflects the aluminum case and multi-purpose design very well.

The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor. The 13.3-inch screen with narrow borders offers 1080p resolution. C13 Yoga, which has many entries, also has Wi-Fi 6 support. The case of the laptop weighing 1.5 kilograms is 15.5 millimeters thick.

C13 Yoga has a variety of features to assist working remotely. Among them, the HD resolution webcam is the first to catch the eye. An optional special pen is also available for the laptop with dual stereo speakers and dual microphones. The C13 Yoga also supports Google and Lenovo’s new Meet Series One room kits, offering advanced audio, video and AI-based noise cancellation.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga will be available soon, starting at $ 579.



