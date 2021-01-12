Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 has e-Ink display

With unique features, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 during CES 2021. Lighter and thinner than the original, the notebook now features an enhanced 12-inch e-Ink screen with better resolution and faster interface.

Just like the first ThinkBook Plus presented at CES 2020, the display similar to the Kindle e-reader remains positioned on the cover. Then, the feature allows the user to use the notebook to take notes and other activities without having to open it.

The main screen of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 has also received improvements in this update. Thus, the 13.3-inch touch-sensitive IPS monitor supports Dolby Vision HDR and occupies 90% of the notebook’s body-screen space.

Using processors up to the 11th generation Intel Core i7, certain models will support the Dolby Atmos audio system. You will also be able to choose configuration options with up to 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB hard drive.

Finally, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 also comes with an integrated sylus pen model from Lenovo. In addition, the new notebook should reach the market in the first quarter of 2021 with values ​​starting at US $ 1,549 – about R $ 8,310.

Wireless charging

In addition to the enhanced e-Ink display, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 will be one of Lenovo notebooks compatible with the Charging Mat. Thus, the “wireless charging mat” performs the entire process without connecting directly to the computer.

According to the manufacturer, the accessory provides a charge of up to 15 hours for the notebook. Likewise, the battery can last up to 24 hours just using the e-Ink screen to perform the activities.