Lenovo Tab P12 Pro introduced! Here are the features and price

High-end Android tablet Lenovo Tab P12 Pro introduced! Here are the highlights and price…

Continuing its presence in the tablet market with Android operating system, Lenovo came up with its new flagship Tab P12 Pro. This model, which brings serious innovations to the series, draws attention especially with its OLED screen. It promises a very close to frameless experience in terms of screen-to-body ratio. The tablet, which has the signature of the US-based audio equipment manufacturer JBL, is also quite ambitious with its speakers.

What does Lenovo Tab P12 Pro offer?

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro packs a 12.6 inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is 89 percent, which allows the device to be free from bezels as much as possible, allowing the image to spread over a wider area, especially when watching videos. The tablet has four speakers manufactured by JBL.

Tab P12 Pro, which has an 8 Megapixel camera on the front, supports face unlock. It also provides extra security with the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. On the back, there is a 13 Megapixel + 5 Megapixel dual camera setup, while ultra wide angle support is among the built-in features of the device.

Coming with Snapdragon 870

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, comes with 8GB/256GB or 6GB/128GB storage options. We’ve also seen Snapdragon 870 on high-end smartphones like Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Xiaomi Blackshark 4 and OPPO Find X3. The 8-core processor, which can go up to 3.2GHz, also includes the Adreno 650 GPU.

When we look at the case of the tablet, we see that there is a microSD slot and a USB Type-C port. In addition, there are POGO pin connectors for attaching the keyboard. Unfortunately, the Tab P12 Pro does not have a 3.5mm jack, so wired headphones cannot be plugged in.

The tablet, which has a 10,200 mAh battery, meets its power need with a 45W charging adapter.

Entrust the software to Android 11

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will come out of the box with Android 11 operating system. Expectations are that it will also receive the Android 12 update. However, there was no statement from the company confirming this. In addition, one of the products announced by Lenovo was ‘Project Unity’. This program enables the tablet to integrate with Lenovo brand PCs.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications and price

Display: 12.6-inch OLED, 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Rear camera: 13 Megapixels + 5 Megapixels

Front camera: 8 Megapixels

Memory: 6GB or 8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB or 256GB internal memory

Battery: 10,200 mAh, 45W charging support

Operating system: Android 11

Connectivity: USB Type-C, microSD

Lenovo P12 Pro will be sold in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region countries in October with a price tag of 899 euros.