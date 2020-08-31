Lenovo Tab P11 Pro becomes official with OLED display

Following with the follow-up of the novelties presented by Lenovo (which includes the revelation of the Legion Slim 7i and Yoga 9i), we also have the revelation of a new tablet to the North American market, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.
With a look that bets on bringing a device with good use in the body / screen ratio, the new device ships an 11.5 “OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, that is, with a 16:10 aspect ratio and brightness of 500 nits, in addition to having integrated biometrics, in addition to offering a set of four speakers signed by JBL, which will certainly provide good experience in content consumption.
In addition, we have it bundled with a set of dual cameras on both sides, being offered on the front a pair of 8MP that can be used for face reading and rear unlocking, a 13MP main sensor and an ultrawide secondary sensor. 5MP.
In hardware, we focus on serving intermediate users with the offer of a set that combines the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with the possibility of expansion via microSD and 8,600mAh battery, the that will certainly provide good autonomy.
Technical specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Processor: Octa-core up to 2.2GHz
- GPU: Adreno 618
- RAM: 4GB or 6GB
- Internal storage: 128GB
- External storage: maximum capacity microSD undisclosed
- Screen: 11.5 “OLED WQXGA, 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness
- Front cameras: 8MP dual
- Rear camera: dual 13MP and 5MP (ultrawide)
- Battery: 8,600mAh
- Operating system: Android 10
Pricing and availability
Announced today, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is expected to be available in November of this year for the suggested starting price of US $ 499 (~ R $ 2,740), excluding taxes, fees and freight on conversion.
In addition, Lenovo should also offer the possibility of purchasing accessories for the new tablet, which includes the cover with integrated keyboard (Keyboard Pack), a charging station and a pen, called the Lenovo Precision Pen 2. The prices in that case have not been revealed.