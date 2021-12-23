Lenovo Suspends Face-To-Face Activities At CES 2022

Lenovo is yet another company that withdrew from participating in the Consumer Electronic Show 2022 (CES), scheduled to take place between January 5 and 8 in Las Vegas, in the United States. The announcement was made by the Chinese brand on Wednesday (22), having as motivation the increase in cases of covid-19 related to the omicron variant in the country.

“After closely monitoring current trends around covid, it is in the health and safety interests of our employees, customers, partners and our communities to suspend all on-site Las Vegas activities,” the company wrote in its official Twitter profile. . As informed in the post, the decision only affects the physical presence at the fair.

According to the manufacturer, all products and services that were scheduled to be launched during CES 2022 or in the previous days had the schedule maintained. “Although it’s a change in plans, we’re looking forward to everyone seeing the launch of our latest technology, scheduled for January 4th and 5th,” he explained.

Other companies that dropped out of CES 2022 because of the omicron outbreak in the US are Amazon, Hisense, AT&T, T-Mobile, Meta, Twitter, iHeartRadio and Pinterest. On the other hand, companies such as Google, TCL, HTC and BMW confirmed their presence at the traditional technology fair, but stated that they continue to monitor the situation, leaving open the possibility of changing plans.

Event remains maintained

Despite the announced withdrawals, the 2022 edition of CES is confirmed, at least so far. Responsible for the organization, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) cites a low number of cancellations and claims to have developed a strict protocol to ensure the safety of participants.

The organizers will demand proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus, a covid-19 test and the use of a mask to enter the event, in addition to taking steps to maintain a distance between those present.