Lenovo Presents Its New ThinkPad X13s and X1 Extreme Gen5 Family At MWC 2022

Lenovo is one of the most important companies in the world of technology and one of the few that have made an appearance this year at Mobile World Congress 2022. The event is being held again after two years marked by the pandemic. The highlight of the company focuses on the presentation of its two new ThinkPad X13s and X1 Extreme laptops, which we are going to talk about next.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

Let’s start with the most focused team in the world of productivity. Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is a device that weighs 1.06 Kg and has a 13.3-inch screen, a somewhat strange measurement that allows it to reach an aspect ratio of 16:10. In the part of the base we have a design that is somewhat reminiscent of what is seen in the MacBook of the bitten apple in which the keyboard is framed at the same height as the chassis of the machine. Of course, the detail of the red button in the middle of the keyboard that acts as a mouse and the seal of the ThinkPad.

Inside we find a curious change in the processor, which comes from Qualcomm with its ARM architecture of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. It is a five-nanometer chip that promises good performance when working. And it is that everything indicates that it will have spectacular performance if we add up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal space and about 28 hours of autonomy that will put the Windows 11 operating system into operation.

As far as connectivity is concerned, we will have a fingerprint reader, WiFi 6, 5G with nano SIM and 2 USB C ports. All for a price that starts at almost 1,400 euros.