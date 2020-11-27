Lenovo prepares to respond to Redmi Note 9 series

Lenovo is preparing to respond to Redmi’s new Note 9 series. The company shared its first tips on its new smartphone prepared for this purpose on China’s popular social network Weibo.

Looking at the images shared by Lenovo, the first thing that catches the eye is the square-shaped rear camera module. It seems that this module will include three camera sensors as well as a LED flash.

When you switch to the front, there is a camera hole in the upper left corner. It is seen that the power button is placed on the right side. It is stated that the button on the left can be used to wake up the digital assistant. Looking a little closer, it’s 3.5 mm on the top edge. headphone jack is also noticeable.

Lenovo did not provide information on the phone’s technical specifications. However, in the Weibo post, it is stated that the phone will have a better camera, a larger screen and a more suitable design. So against whom is this comparison made? The sentence “6 is more than 9” indicates that Lenovo is targeting the Redmi Note 9.



