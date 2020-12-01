Lenovo Lemon K12 series launch date announced

Recently, a Lenovo branded phone, understood to be a different named version of the Motorola Moto G9 Power, was seen in the documents of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It was stated that the device in question could be officially named K12 Pro. Shortly after that, Lenovo shared a phone image in response to the Redmi Note 9. Lenovo has now announced the launch date of what it calls the Lemon K12 series.

Members of the series will appear on December 9. It seems very likely that one of the devices in this series is the Moto G9 Power-like phone mentioned above. It is currently unknown whether there is a connection between the other members of the Lemon K12 series and the other members of the Moto G9 series.

Lenovo previously used the name “Lemon” for phones with entry-level processors. At this point, it is worth remembering that Lenovo’s presence in the smartphone market is largely limited to China, and the company appears in Western markets with the Motorola brand.

It will not come as a surprise that details about the Lenovo Lemon K12 series will become clear before the launch on December 9.



