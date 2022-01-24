Lenovo Legion Y90: Gaming Phone Has Insane Specs Leaked

Lenovo Legion Y90: Chinese manufacturer Lenovo is about to announce a new gaming smartphone, the Legion Y90. With just a few weeks to go before the reveal, however, the details of the device have been released in a leak and are pretty impressive.

According to user @Pandaisbald, who usually has reliable sources and guesses right in his posts on the social network Weibo, the model has up to 22 GB of RAM. This is possible by combining 18 GB of traditional memory and 4 GB of virtual RAM — a feature already found in some cell phones from brands such as Realme and that expands the device’s performance without taking up more physical space inside.

The device also features a total of 640GB of internal storage, combining 412GB and 128GB components. Haptic response systems to increase immersion and internal cooling with custom fans must also be confirmed by the manufacturer.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone 🤩 Earlier today, it was teased by @LenovoLegion on Weibo pic.twitter.com/9NnV4pbUFq — Jayaditya (@jayadityaproto) January 7, 2022

In terms of photography, the main rear sensor will have 64 MP and works with a second 16 MP camera, while the selfie solution has 44 MP. The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The 6.92″ AMOLED screen will be made by Samsung, with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and performance tailored for gaming use. Even the device’s battery is equally impressive: it has a power storage capacity of 5,600 mAh, with a fast recharge of 68W.

Availability

Lenovo started publishing teasers for the device this month, including confirming its design, and is expected to reveal the Legion Y90 in February 2022. Stay tuned to TecMundo for more news.