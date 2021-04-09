Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is a console in the smartphone format

Lenovo announced the new Legion Phone Duel 2 gamer smartphone this Thursday (8). Extremely powerful, the device features two batteries, two USB-C ports and two coolers for ventilation.

Internally, the phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and will have variants with up to 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Furthermore, it uses Lenovo’s ZUI 12.5 operating system based on Android 11.

The first information highlights that the Duel 2 inherits some characteristics of the previous version. One example is the pop-up selfie camera designed especially for streamers, but which now receives an update with 44 MP.

One of the novelties is the impressive AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 6.92 inches. With a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, the user will be able to enjoy the quality of the display even outdoors.

Another highlight of the phone is the “shoulder” buttons that recreate the experience of playing with a traditional console controller. They are activated by tactile feedback and ultrasonic sensors located on the sides and rear.

To support these features, the Duel 2 comes with two separate batteries of 2,750 mAh each. Together, they have an average duration of 8 hours of uninterrupted gameplay. Using the 90 W fast charging cradle, both can be charged in 30 minutes.

Price and launch

The Legion Phone Duel 2 will hit the Chinese market in April and then make its European debut in May. The European model with 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage and charging dock will cost 999 euros – about R $ 6,645.

The smartphone gamer will also be on sale in a version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 799 euros (R $ 5,315). However, the charging dock is not included in the package.