Lenovo Legion 2 Pro with 18 GB of RAM Arrives on May 20

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming phone will get a version with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage on May 20, Thursday. The new edition of the smartphone will be available for purchase in China in black and white colors.

The announcement of the release date came in a post on the social network Weibo. Lenovo also revealed an image displaying the two colors of the device, which is intended to be used horizontally.

The Legion 2 Pro’s 18 GB of RAM will work with a Snapdragon 888 chip, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor today. The product also stands out for bringing a 6.92 inch AMOLED screen with 144 Hz, ensuring more fluidity in games.

The gamer phone also features ultrasonic triggers and a 44 MP retractable camera that sits on the side of the smartphone. The product also has a dual battery that delivers a capacity of 5,500 mAh, in addition to bringing fast charging of 90W.

The Lenovo gamer phone uses the Android 11 operating system with the ZUI 12.5 modification, which has optimizations for games.

It’s the price?

So far, the manufacturer has not revealed the price of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro with 18 GB of RAM, but we will have news on Thursday (20). The version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage was launched for 799 euros, about R $ 5,131 in direct conversion.