Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launch date has been announced

Recently on the rise, gaming devices continue to add new ones to the product range. After the recently launched ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 series, ASUS ROG Phone 5 series and two Xiaomi Black Shark 4 devices, it is now the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro.

According to the news from Lenovo’s game account on Weibo, Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will officially be released on April 8th. Described as “a hero emerging to solve problems that others cannot solve,” it is predicted that the new flagship will bring something never before seen on mobile devices.

Geekbench score of Lenovo Legion 2 Pro revealed

The new Legion, which will follow the Legion Duel model that was released last year, is by Chen Jing, the general manager of Lenovo. It is considered as “the most powerful, innovative and coolest gaming phone in the world”.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, which appeared in the Geekbench database last week, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, according to the details on the list. In addition, the model, which is confirmed to have 16GB of RAM, will be out of the box with the Android 11 operating system.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro scored 1130 points in the single-core test of the platform and 3779 points in the multi-core tests. Details about Lenovo Legion 2 Pro on Geekbench are limited to these. But Chen Jin stated a few weeks ago that the device in question would make a real breakthrough in heat dissipation.

On the other hand, according to the allegations made, it was learned that the TSI Frost Blade technology with double liquid cooling system will be used on the phone. In addition, the phone has 14 temperature sensors that monitor the heating in real time and activate the cooling system.

The phone features, which are only allegations for now, are expected to be officially announced on April 8.