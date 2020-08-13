Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i in India

Lenovo today announced in India the arrival of its Yoga Slim 7i, ultrabook with 10th generation Intel Ice Lake processor and dedicated GPU. Its biggest differentials, however, are its special features that use Artificial Intelligence to make the user experience more practical and safe.

The device arrives on the market equipped with an Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4 cores at up to 3.9GHz, IPS LCD Full HD screen with 90% frontal utilization and Dolby Vision and Lenovo Super Resolution technologies, up to 16GB of 3200MHz LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512GB SSD storage, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU and 60Wh battery with fast charging technology. There is also a 4W speaker system with Dolby Atmos certification, connectivity via Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Thunderbolt 3 port.

The highlights go to the aforementioned AI features, which include support for virtual assistants Cortana and Alexa, as well as facial recognition via Windows Hello, a digital reader built into the Power button and Glance by Mirametrix, which detects people’s eyes, eyes and faces to maintain the security of what is being displayed on the screen. In addition, the Slim 7i also features the so-called Q-Control Intelligent Cooling, which promises to optimize battery life by 20%, and the Snap Window, which facilitates the transition of windows between connected monitors.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i will go on sale on August 20 only in gray color with prices starting at 79,990 rupees (~ R $ 5,751). The device is not expected to arrive in Brazil yet. Here, the company announced yesterday (12) its Legion 5i, new intermediate gaming notebook with robust specifications and relatively affordable price considering the category. The manufacturer also unveiled the IdeaPad Gaming 3i at the end of July, the most basic model for those who want to play for less.



