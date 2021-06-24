Lenovo Launches Wireless Charging Accessory For Notebooks

Lenovo: The manufacturer Lenovo announced this Wednesday (23) the expansion of the line of wireless accessories for those who use desktop computers or notebooks frequently, in different places or need to travel frequently between establishments.

One of the new products is the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit, a device that allows your notebook to be recharged through wireless technology, without always having to have a compatible cable or a socket nearby.

The accessory is made up of a metal base and a ribbon made mainly of rubber and a USB-C connector, which must be placed in one of the notebook’s free slots. The other part of the equipment is the charger itself, which must be plugged into an outlet and can be positioned anywhere in the vicinity.

According to Lenovo, the wireless charger has 65W, is compatible with notebook models with 13″ and 14″ screen and 93% efficiency in energy transfer. In addition, the metallic part of the product makes the angle of your laptop slightly elevated, which improves typing and comfort.

Availability

The Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit will ship in October 2021 at a suggested retail price of $140 — about $695 in direct currency conversion. At least for the time being, the model is not expected to arrive in the Brazilian market.