Lenovo Launches V-Line Notebooks in Brazil

On Tuesday (17), the Chinese Lenovo presented its new V-line notebook models, the V14 and the V15 Generation 2. Both arrive in the Brazilian market with 11th generation Intel Core processors and bring resources aimed at work in small and medium companies, both in the office and in the home office.

The manufacturer’s proposal is to provide tools that facilitate agility and productivity, without neglecting one of the great challenges of hybrid work: security and data protection. Both devices have slots from the Kensington company, for placing steel cable, and a Nano lock (V15 only), to secure the devices to a fixed point.

Also, BIOS can be set by password, as well as device initialization. Both models also feature a set of security solutions for protecting critical data, through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 firmware, which uses encryption to reduce the chances of intrusion.

Specifications of the two Lenovo V-line models

The internal specs are very similar. Both the V14 and V15 offer up to 16GB of expandable RAM and support for SSD M.2 PCIe (up to 512GB) and HDD hybrid storage. The models have 14- and 15-inch screens, with a Full HD display and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification against eye strain.

Lenovo V14

Although both models are 19.9 mm thick, the V14 is lighter (1.6 kg) and has a dedicated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2GB graphics card, which offer higher performance in image processing. Price from R$ 3,649.00.

Lenovo V15

The V15 comes equipped with audio and video for video conferencing: Dolby Audio speakers and 720 HD camera with webcam privacy even off. With the same graphics card options as the V14, the V15 also offers numeric keypad and PTP Touchpad. Price from R$ 3,599.00.