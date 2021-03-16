Lenovo launches IdeaPad 3i notebook line in Brazil

Lenovo announced on Tuesday (16) the launch of the line of notebooks IdeaPad 3i in Brazil. The model arrives to replace the popular IdeaPad S145 series, bringing ultra-slim design and hybrid storage options, with an NVMe M.2 SSD slot and another conventional HD Sata.

Available in three versions, which cater from the most basic to the advanced user, according to Lenovo, the IdeaPad 3i has a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, HD resolution webcam, Dolby Audio certified speakers and a battery life of up to 9 hours , depending on usage.

The simplest model in the new series features the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB of RAM and HD with capacity for 500 GB of internal storage. The intermediate version has an Intel Core i5 chip, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, while the more powerful variant is equipped with Intel Core i7, 8 GB of RAM, a 256 GB SSD and the NVIDIA MX330 2 graphics card. GB.

According to the manufacturer, the 4 GB RAM of the entry model can be expanded to up to 8 GB, while that of the other two versions reaches up to 20 GB in an eventual upgrade. The operating system can be Linux or Windows 10 Home.

Versions and prices

Already on sale in the brand’s online store, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i costs from R $ 2,599 in the basic model (82BU0000BR), R $ 3,999 in the intermediate version (82BS0005BR) and R $ 5,299 in the most powerful variant (82BS0000BR). Promotionally, buyers of the first units will be able to take special accessories adding R $ 1 to the purchase price.

All models have HDMI input, memory card reader, two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0, P2 connector for headphones, support for Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi.