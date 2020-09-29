Lenovo launches foldable notebook for $ 2,500

Foldable fashion has come to notebooks with Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold. The device does not hide its inspirations and resembles the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but with a 13.3 ”screen, running Windows 10 and weighing less than 1 kg.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is a notebook, but open it is no different from a tablet. Extended, the screen has a 4: 3 aspect ratio and has a high pixel density with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels built in OLED. Its concept of a notebook is to use some of the screen halves, when folded, like a keyboard; or use a conventional keyboard with a bluetooth connection.

In this single screen format, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is very close to the experience of more compact Chromebooks, and that was Lenovo’s proposal: to offer “the efficiency of a notebook with smartphone portability”.

Technical specifications include an Intel Core i5-L16G7 (1.40 GHz to 3.0 GHz in Turbo Boost) with 5 cores and 5 threads; Windows 10 Home; 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM; storage from 256 GB on PCIe SSD and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11AX. It is not a stout notebook, but the hardware must handle daily tasks and media playback in native 2K resolution.

Featured accessories

One of the accessories for the Lenovo folding is an additional triangle-shaped stand that elevates the height of the screen. There is also a compact keyboard, made to keep track of notebook tasks while folded, but can also be used wirelessly with the screen extended.

The Lenovo Mod Pen is also an interesting addition, adding more precision to the touches on the screen and expanding the possibilities of the notebook.

If everything looks attractive and interesting, the price shows the opposite: the ThinkPad X1 Fold starts selling at around US $ 2,499, rising to US $ 3,099 in its most complete package – including the Fold Mini Bluetooth keyboard, 1 TB of storage and Lenovo Mod Pen.



