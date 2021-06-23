Lenovo K13 Note Introduced: Snapdragon 460, 6.5-Inch Display

Lenovo K13 Note appeared in Russia. It is worth noting that the Lenovo K13 is exactly the same as the Motorola Moto G10, both in terms of design and technical features. This should come as no surprise, as Lenovo owns Motorola.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. This screen has HD+ resolution. The drop notch on the screen hosts an 8-megapixel front camera. The fingerprint scanner of the plastic case phone is also placed on the back panel.

The main rear camera of the K13 Note is a 48-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera accompanies the main sensor. The system is complemented by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the heart of the K13 Note is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. This processor is complemented by 4 GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity of the phone is 128 GB. The storage space can be expanded with microSD card support.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. This battery has 10W charging support. Lenovo K13 Note comes out of the box with Android 11 installed.

Lenovo K13 Note will be sold for 12490 rubles. There is no information on when the phone will be released on the market.