Lenovo K13 introduced! Here are the features

Lenovo has officially announced a new entry-level smartphone in Russia. In this article, we will talk about the features of the Lenovo K13 smartphone. Lenovo has launched a top model of the K12 in Russia today to present its entry-level smartphone, the Lenovo K13, to users. The company wants to be liked about its price and design for its new smartphone, so its expectations are quite high.

Lenovo K13 features

Lenovo K13 has a 6.52” IPS LCD display that offers HD+ screen resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and a 5 Megapixel front camera placed on the front with a dewdrop notch.

When we take a look at the back of the phone, there is a camera module that hosts a dual camera setup that includes a 13 Megapixel main camera and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. Likewise, the device will come out of the box with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Looking at the key specs of the device, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A mobile processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. This newly introduced smartphone will also be powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. Finally, if we look at the price tag of the smartphone, it can be purchased for about $ 100.

Display: 6.5 inches, HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels)

Processor: Unisoc SC9863A

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32 GB (microSD support available)

Front Camera: 5 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 13 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Operating System: Android

Battery: 5000mAh

Weight: 200 grams