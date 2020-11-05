Lenovo K12 Note launches with triple camera

Lenovo recently introduced the K12 Note smartphone, which is nothing more than a renamed version on the Moto G9. The product brings specifications similar to the Motorola device, with emphasis on the triple camera and Snapdragon 662 intermediate processor, produced by Qualcomm.

The smartphone arrives with a 6.5 ” screen with HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels). The edges are considerably thin and the 8 MP front camera is present in a drop-shaped notch.

At the rear, the smartphone brings a digital reader and has a triple system for capturing images. While the main sensor has 48 MP, the secondary solutions are a 2 MP module for Macro photos and another 2 MP for depth.

Powerful battery

The Snapdragon 662 processor in the device works with a powerful battery. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh power supply that supports fast 15W recharging via a USB-C input.

The specs also include 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and support for a memory card or an extra SIM chip. The product also comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and headphone jack.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo K12 Note is now available in markets in Asia and the Middle East in models with blue and green colors. Regarding the price, the product sells for about $ 160.

As Motorola is a strong brand in Brazil, the trend is that the device will never be launched here. Still, Brazilians are served with similar smartphones on the Moto G9 line.



