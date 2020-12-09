Lenovo K12 and K12 Pro become official

As expected, the Lenovo K12 series appeared in Lenovo’s homeland, China. K12 and K12 Pro are renamed versions of previously released Motorola phones.

The K12 has the same design and features as the Moto E7 Plus. The K12 Pro is the renamed version of the Moto G9 Power, which went on sale in Europe last month.

The Lenovo K12 has a 6.5-inch HD + resolution LCD screen. The drop notch on this screen hosts an 8-megapixel front camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor at the heart of the smartphone is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 64 GB.

There are two cameras on the back of the smartphone. The 48-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. K12 comes out of the box with Android 10. The selling price of the smartphone in China is set at 799 yuan. However, for a short time, it will be possible to purchase the device for 699 yuan.

On the K12 Pro, the screen size is 6.8 inches. The 16-megapixel front camera is placed in the hole in the left corner of the screen. On the back of the phone, the 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the heart of the phone is the Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone has a memory capacity of 4 GB and internal storage is 128 GB. The 6000 mAh battery of the K12 Pro has 20W fast charging support.

The price of the Lenovo K12 Pro is set at 999 yuan. However, the device can be purchased for 899 yuan in the first place.



