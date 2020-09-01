Lenovo introduces Tab P11 Pro and M10 HD tablets

Lenovo has unveiled new tablets named Tab P11 Pro and M10 HD. While Tab P11 Pro positions it in the upper segment, the company that aims to reach children with M10 HD; It also announced its new smart bedside clock.

The P11 Pro has an 11.5-inch OLED display. This screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels has an aspect ratio of 16:10. Promising visual excellence with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, the tablet carries four JBL signed speakers. Dolby Atmos support is also among the features of the tablet on the audio side.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor at the heart of the P11 Pro is accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The tablet’s internal storage capacity is 128 GB. Internal storage can be expanded with microSD card support. The 8600 mAh battery that powers the P11 Pro promises up to 15 hours of use.

With the Tab P11 Pro, Lenovo offers accessories such as a keyboard with trackpad, a case with a built-in stand, and the Precision Pen 2 pen. This shows that the P11 Pro is positioned by the company as a competitor to products such as iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Microsoft Surface.

7.7 mm. Aluminum alloy was used as the main material in the thick tablet. The P11 Pro, which has a dual-tone rear panel design, has two cameras with 13 and 5 megapixel resolution. On the front of the tablet, there is an 8-megapixel dual camera. This makes it possible to offer face recognition on the P11 Pro. There is also a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button on the tablet. The tablet, which will be released in November, will be sold in Europe for 700 Euros.

Lenovo introduces Tab M10 HD with Tab P11 Pro

The other new tablet from Lenovo, the M10 HD is the first tablet to feature Google’s Kids Space feature. There are two Dolby Atmos supported speakers on the 10.1 inch tablet with a 720p resolution IPS LCD screen. There is a camera on the front and back of the tablet. Face recognition feature awaits users in this model too.

At the heart of the tablet is the MediaTek P22T processor. This processor is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, or 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The 5000 mAh battery gives the tablet the energy it needs. The M10 HD will be sold in Europe starting at 160 euros.

Lenovo introduced its new smartwatch called Smart Clock Essential, along with the Tab P11 Pro and M10 HD tablets. The watch, carrying the Google Assistant by the bed, will be available next month with a price tag of 60 euros.



