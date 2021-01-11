Lenovo Introduces New Smart Eyewear ThinkReality A3

Lenovo, one of the leading names in the technology world, introduced its new smart glasses ThinkReality A3 at the CES fair. These new glasses designed with a corporate focus will offer 3D visualization with 1080p resolution.

Another new product was added to the smart glasses market. Previously, giant companies such as Microsoft and Epson stood out with their corporate customer-oriented smart glasses. Lenovo was the newest addition to this caravan.

The company introduced its new ThinkReailty A3 smart glasses at the CES fair recently. These new glasses, which are also designed only for corporate customers, are planned to be available in mid-2021.

ThinkReality A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2

The ThinkReality A3 smart glasses are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset. Featuring an 8 megapixel RGB camera, these glasses will provide the user with a 1080p resolution.

At the same time, thanks to the fisheye effect camera used in the glasses, the user is provided with the motion tracking feature. Featuring a USB-C output, these glasses can be connected directly to many phones of both Lenovo and Motorola. Since these smart glasses are designed only for corporate customers, no information has been given about the sales price of the product yet. Just like Microsoft and Epson, it is thought that Lenovo will not make pricing publicly, but will prepare a price offer only for corporate customers.

When Lenovo introduced the ThinkReality A3, it made the following statements; “ThinkReality A3, with a wide range of uses from factories to laboratories, hospitality facilities to shops, will provide remote assistance, guided workflow and 3D visualization. People working in the industry sector, the ThinkReality A3 is extremely lightweight and easily scalable to minimize the margin of error in daily work. will have smart glasses. “