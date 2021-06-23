Lenovo Introduces Cork Design Wireless Mouse and Keyboard

Lenovo announced this Wednesday (23) the new products of Lenovo Go, the series focused on accessories for home office. Among the novelties, which include headphones and external batteries for notebooks, the company unveiled new mice and ergonomic keyboards with cork.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse lowers the risk of repetitive action injuries (RSI) as it seeks to alleviate the strain applied to your wrist and forearm. The brand claims that the peripheral has an ergonomic design “like a handshake”. In terms of looks, the appearance will be similar to other vertical accessories, such as Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse and AlfaWise WM02, but with the body part made with the special finish.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse has six programmable buttons, adjustable DPI to 800, 1600 and 2400, plus a cork outer shell. The brand makes it clear that the product will be easy to clean, so we hope the material doesn’t crumble.

As the name implies, the mouse will be wireless, with an AA battery that promises a year of autonomy. The connection to the computer works through a 2.4 GHz USB adapter. Costing 49 euros, about R$290 in direct conversion, the Lenovo product will be released in August 2021.

New keyboard

The Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard features “ultra responsive” scissor-switch keys and a cork-covered wrist support. The keyboard is split and has a kind of fold that encourages use with a healthier position for the arms.

The Wireless Split Keyboard uses two AA batteries and promises two years of battery life. The wireless connection has the same specifications as present in the mouse and both peripherals will support Lenovo’s unified adapter, which pairs several devices simultaneously.

The keyboard will be released in October 2021 costing 89 euros, almost R$527 in direct conversion. The brand will offer a numeric keypad separately, which will cost 49 euros, almost R$290.