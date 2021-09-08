Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon with OLED display introduced

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro models, which draw attention with both their design and performance features, were introduced.

At the event held today, Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro models. Models powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processor draw attention with their features.

The models, which stand out with their slim design and lightness, exceed expectations in terms of performance.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon features

IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, powered by the Ryzen 7 5800U processor, has a carbon screen cover and an aluminum body. The model, which comes with an OLED panel, has a 14-inch screen with a screen refresh rate of 16:10 and 90Hz.

In the affordable model of the series, there is a version with Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card. Offering LPDDR4X RAM, which can be increased up to 16 GB, and PCIe SSD storage, which can be increased up to 1 TB, the company is also very ambitious about battery performance.

Offering approximately 14.5 hours of use with a 61Wh battery, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon has Rapid Charge Express technology. Thanks to the 65W adapter, the technology, which can offer 3 hours of use with a 15-minute charge, exceeds expectations.

There are 3 Type-C inputs on the device, which does not have a Type-A port. The model, which is stated to be released in October, will have a starting price of $ 1,290.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro features

The performance-oriented IdeaPad Slim Pro model is powered by the Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The model, which comes with an IPS panel, has a 16-inch screen with a refresh rate of 16: 9 and 120Hz.

The device, which draws attention with its GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, has LPDDR4X RAM that can be increased up to 16 GB and PCIe SSD storage option that can be increased up to 1 TB.

The model, which comes with a 75Wh battery, has a lower battery time than the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon model due to its hardware features. The device, which offers approximately 12.5 hours of usage time, has 2 Type-A, SD card readers, HDMI port, Type-C port and 3.5mm port for audio output.

The starting price of the model, which is stated to be released in October, is set at $ 1,450.