Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro with 16-inch screen introduced

Known for its new generation and products that appeal to every segment, Lenovo introduced the new member of its IdeaPad series. The product, named IdeaPad 5 Pro, also has the title of the most powerful IdeaPad ever produced by the technology brand.

The strongest of the Lenovo IdeaPad series: IdeaPad 5 Pro

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro, called the most powerful IdeaPad, is configurable with the H series AMD Ryzen mobile processor and Nvidia Geforce RTX GPUs with next-generation technology. In addition, the new generation device supports up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

The next generation IdeaPad is also the first IdeaPad notebook in 16 inches with a 16:10 screen. The device, which provides advantages in terms of productivity and multitasking, also stands out with its 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The 16-inch screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a brightness of 400 nits. In addition, Lenovo states that the new IdeaPad will be offered to users with a keyboard that is different from previous generations.

The next generation laptop, expected to arrive in Europe from March, is the 1.149th of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro. It is expected to be available for sale in dollars.