Lenovo has released a new promotional image for the gaming phone to be introduced this month

Beijing-based technology manufacturer Lenovo has released a new promotional image for the ‘Legion Gaming Phone’, which is expected to be introduced this month. The published image reveals that the device will come with an X-axis dual linear vibration motor.

There is a lot of different information recently about the new game phone called Lenovo ‘Legion Gaming Phone’. Lastly, in a development last month, the company published a visual on China’s social media site Weibo and announced that the game phone will be available in July. The Beijing-based company, which released another promotional image today, also shared some details of the phone.

The published promotional image reveals that the device will come with an X-axis dual linear vibration motor. The brand claims that this technology will offer immersive feedback during the game, while Lenovo Mobile China General Manager Chen Jin confirmed this in a live broadcast. Adding that the smartphone will have a limited edition special fan version, Jin added that the remaining details will be announced with the standard version of the phone.

What will Lenovo Gaming Phone offer?

We know that the next game phone of the company will be introduced this month, thanks to a sharing made by Lenovo in Weibo last month. Although the introduction date and hardware features of the smartphone are not yet clearly known, there are some claims that have emerged in recent times.

According to these claims, Legion Gaming Phone, which will come with 5G support, will get its power from Snapdragon 865, the most powerful chipset of the Android front, and will have 90W fast charging support. Again, according to the claims, while an AMOLED panel with a size of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels is welcomed on the screen part of the smartphone, 144 Hz screen refresh technology will be supported on this screen.

What is known about Legion Gaming Phone, which is likely to come out of the box with the latest Android 10 operating system, is currently limited to this. We will continue to inform you if there is any improvement in the smartphone that will be introduced in July. Stay up to date to stay informed.



