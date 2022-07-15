Lenovo Folding model renamed Moto Razr 2022

The official teaser from Lenovo showed that its upcoming folding smartphone, which until now was called Motorola Razr 3, will be officially called Moto Razr 3. Lenovo acquired Motorola from Google in 2014, but instead of getting rid of the Motorola brand, supported it by releasing new phones and tablets with the Motorola brand. and also those that bear his own name.

The new Moto Razr 2022 will be Lenovo’s third attempt to create a folding smartphone and will challenge Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will become its main competitor. Like Samsung’s upcoming foldable model, the Razr 2022 should be available worldwide, unlike other foldable models from brands like Huawei, which are only available in China.

Lenovo has not yet announced the launch date of its future Motorola folding smartphone with a clamshell, but posted a teaser video on Weibo, which partially presents the device. The video, which was posted on the social network by Jin Chen, CEO of Lenovo China Mobile, not only demonstrates some of the design features of the phone, such as a dual rear camera and an enlarged display, but also reveals the marketing name. Ever since news of the phone’s development first broke, it’s been called the Motorola Razr 3, but a teaser revealed it will be called the “Moto Razr 2022” when it’s released later this year.

Familiar naming scheme for Motorola

Lenovo’s decision to distinguish the upcoming phone from its predecessors by using its year of release rather than the serial model name makes sense. Motorola uses a naming scheme for some of its high-end smartphones, such as the Motorola Edge+ 2022, as well as mid-range smartphones, such as the Moto G Stylus (2022). It was also reported that the upcoming successor to Motorola Edge (2021) will be released as Motorola Edge (2022).

Although the launch of the Moto Razr 2022 is still far away, its key characteristics, some of which have been confirmed by the brand itself, have already become public. It is reported that its internal screen is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a cutout for a 32-megapixel front camera. Under its hood will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor combined with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal memory.

Unlike its predecessors, which had one rear camera, the Razr 2022 will have two rear cameras, which will reportedly consist of a 50 MP main sensor and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. As seen on some Motorola smartphones, an additional camera can also take macro photos. The phone will also have an enlarged display, and the teaser video shows that it will use the watch face as a lock screen. Its battery capacity is still unknown, but a recent report hints that the Moto Razr 2022 will have a larger capacity battery than its predecessors.