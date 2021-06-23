Lenovo Expands ThinkPad Family With Three New Models

Lenovo is expanding its ThinkPad family with three new models. Lenovo expands its ThinkPad lineup with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4. The workstation, which has a 16-inch screen, will meet with users from next August. The laptop will be available in the US starting at $2149.

X1 Extreme Gen 4 will come with Intel’s 11th generation processors. The processor options offered for the laptop extend all the way to the Core i9 H-Series. The top configuration will include Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 64 GB RAM, two 2 TB SSDs, 90 Wh battery and optional 5G support. There is also a computer on the screen with a maximum brightness level of 600 nits and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

A Full HD resolution webcam is also waiting for users in the X1 Extreme Gen 4. It is also possible to cover this camera with a cover when not in use.

Along with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, Lenovo has announced two more ThinkPad models. These two models, called the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2, will be available in August. Laptops will meet users with prices starting from $ 799 and $ 999, respectively.

The L13 Yoga Gen 2 is Lenovo’s first hybrid Windows 10 PC with an AMD processor. The notebook’s optional accessories include an integrated pen. Lenovo underlines that both computers have a battery life of 10 hours.