Lenovo Displays Legion Pad Gaming Tablet Photos

Lenovo may be close to launching a new gaming tablet, included in the Legion series, which should have its reduced size as one of its main features. The mysterious device was seen for the first time through an image released by a brand executive on Saturday (4), on the Weibo social network.

As shown in the photo (see below), it is a device with a display much smaller than the tablets currently sold, whose screens range from 10 to 13 inches, on average. There is no confirmation of the Chinese brand, but it is speculated that the novelty will have 8 inches, a little bigger than the mobile phone manufacturer Legion Pro 2.

The model, which does not appear completely in the image and could be called the Lenovo Legion Pad, also has thin edges on the sides, bringing a greater immersion to the contents, including a screen with a high frequency rate. It is also noted the absence of physical controls on the device, differentiating it from the Lenovo Legion Play, portable console with Android developed by the company.

No technical details about Lenovo’s alleged tablet gamer have been officially confirmed. However, rumors suggest that it will come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor, despite the problems with heating and high energy consumption reported by users, but the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is not ruled out either.