Lenovo Confirms That Legion Phone 3 Pro Will Use Snapdragon 898

On Tuesday (24), the general manager of Lenovo‘s mobile division in China, Chen Jin, announced on the social network Weibo that the successor of the cell phone Legion Phone 2 Pro — also known as Legion Duel 2 — will use the next “premium chipset” ” from Qualcomm, which recent rumors point to as Snapdragon 898 (SM8450).

The publication claims that the next chipset will feature a new GPU, promising a significant performance improvement. Qualcomm’s new flagship is expected to be announced later this year, in the tradition of past revelations; check out the original post in english.

Jin’s announcement could mean that Lenovo will not follow the trend of other companies to adopt the Snapdragon 888 Plus, as it did with the Honor Magic3 and Asus’ Rog Phone gamer line.

According to a rumor we reported earlier this month, the SoC built on 4nm architecture will have a Cortex-X2-based Kryo 780 core running at 3.09 GHz, three Cortex-A710 at 2.4 GHz and another four Cortex-A510 running at 1.8 GHz. According to speculation on the Gizmochina portal, the GPU could be an Adreno 730.

Importantly, the Snapdragon 898 has not yet been officially announced, so please consider the information with caution. It will be possible to observe the size of this “performance gain” in more detail after comparisons with Samsung’s Exynos 2200 and Apple A15 Bionic.