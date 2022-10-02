Lenovo computers from 10,000 to 20,000 Turkish lira!

According to IDC results, Lenovo Turkey has been the leader in PC market share every quarter for the past 2 years. Lenovo computers priced from 10,000 to 20,000 Turkish lira, which can be bought in the current economic situation, are with you.

In 2022, it closed the first quarter in first place with a market share of 21%. It closed the second quarter of 2022 in first place with a market share of 30.3% according to IDC results.

The Turkish PC market grew by 6% year-on-year and reached 2.4 million units. Lenovo Turkey grew by 11.2% year-on-year in 2021. Like Lenovo in Turkey, they have been ranked first in the ranking of PC market share in Turkey for the past 2 years. It ended 2021 in first place with a market share of 26.7% in the Turkish PC market.

In total, Lenovo is also the leader of the PC market for corporate clients. Our share is 40.1%. Lenovo, the leader of the PC market for small and medium–sized businesses – 39.5%. The leader of the overall consumer PC market, Lenovo’s share is 19.1%. Lenovo is the leader in the laptop market as a whole with a share of 28.7%. As the leader of the overall desktop PC market, its share is 21.7%.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3:

Intel i5 10210U

8 GB OF RAM

512 GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD 60 Hz

Common Intel graphics card

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD:

AMD Risen 7 5700U

8 GB OF RAM

512 GB SSD

FreeDOS

15.6-inch FHD 60 Hz

Internal AMD graphics card

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 16IHU6:

Intel i5 11300H

8 GB OF RAM

256 GB solid-state drive + 1 TB hard drive

GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card 4 GB

15.6-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution, frequency 165 Hz

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD:

AMD Risen 5 5600H

8 GB OF RAM

512 GB SSD

GeForce GTX 1650

15.6-inch FHD 120 Hz display

FreeDos

Lenovo IdeaPad 5:

Intel Core i7 1165G7

16 GB OF RAM

1 TB solid-state drive

GeForce MX450

graphics card 14-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution

Lenovo IdeaPad 5:

Intel Core i5 1135G7

8 GB OF RAM

256 GB solid-state drive + 1 TB hard drive

15.6-inch FHD

GeForce MX450 graphics card

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5:

Intel Core i5-1135G7

8 GB OF RAM

256 GB SSD

14-inch Full HD

integrated graphics card

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro:

AMD Risen 5 5600H

16 GB OF RAM

512 GB SSD

GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB

16-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution, 120 Hz

FreeDos