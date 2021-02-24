Lenovo Announces New Biometric Reader for ThinkPads

News is coming with updated versions of the X13 and X13 Yoga models, notebooks from Lenovo. The company revealed that both will bring a fingerprint reader integrated with the on / off button, thus facilitating authentication and access to devices. The implementations, in turn, were not restricted to this.

Screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, similar to the X1 Nano, may show more elements to the user, complements the company, and the new human presence detection feature, also available on the X1 Nano, will use a radar sensor, allowing to automatic activation equipment when owners face the devices.

FHD hybrid infrared camera, dedicated even to the T14 line, closes the package of unpublished add-ons for the launches, which will also include WWAN 5G cards, combined with an ultra-wideband sensor.

Customization and market launch

There are several configurations available for updating the X13 and X13 Yoga notebooks, which initially carry 11th generation Intel Core vPro processors with WiFi 6e, which can be replaced by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series chips. This goes for the ThinkPad X13, T14s, T14, L14, L15 and P14s.

Finally, in addition to the new laptops, Lenovo also introduced the ThinkPad P40w, the first 40-inch Thunderbolt 4 monitor, according to the company.

Check below the launch schedule and the prices suggested in the international market by the manufacturer, according to Engadget.