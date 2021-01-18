Lenovo announces line of gaming notebooks at CES 2021

Lenovo announced the new line of Legion gamers notebooks. Now, they will come equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5000H GPU or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30. But what really stands out is the design of the models, especially the ultra thin Slim 7i, which still has the option of positioning the screen in 180 degrees.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is 15.9mm wide in its thinnest version and weighs less than 2 kg. It also features a thermal protection system called Coldfront 4.0 that better balances heat and noise emitted by the device.

Its screen is 15.6 inches with a refresh rate of 60Hz in the most basic version, and up to 165Hz in the other versions. On top of the screen there is a 720p camera, and the keyboard is available in white light or an RGB option.

And thanks to the integrated software: Lenovo Vantage Legion Edge, players have a higher frame-per-second capacity, which reduces game lag.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features AMD Ryzen 7 and NVidia GeForce RTX 3070 processors. It has a 16-inch screen, with Quad HD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. But what really impresses is its white all-white design, with a keyboard illuminated in blue.

Finally, the Legion 5 is the most common model among the novelties. It also brings the same specifications as the Pro, but with a slightly smaller screen, 15.6 inches, and a simpler design and finish.

The Lenovo Legion 7 hits the market from $ 1,699.99. Legion 5 and 5 Pro will start at $ 769.99 and $ 999.99 respectively. The Legion 7 Slim has yet to be revealed.