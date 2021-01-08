Lenovo Announces IdeaPad Notebooks and P11 Tablet

This Thursday (7), Lenovo presented several news at its pre-edition conference 2021 of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Among the highlights is the new line of IdeaPad notebooks, including a 5G compatible model, and the P11 tablet.

With the promise of making the user “say goodbye to slow Wi-Fi at home”, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G features the Snapdragon 8cx processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB or 512 GB SSD PCIe and 14 inch Full HD screen . The model, which has a SIM card slot, also stands out for its 20-hour battery, according to the manufacturer.

The Lenovo 2021 line of laptops also has the Ideapad 4G / LTE, with a configuration similar to the previous one, but without support for the 5G, and the powerful IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro. The last two will be sold in versions with 14 or 16 inches and up to 120 Hz frequency.

The 5i Pro is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and supports up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage (SSD PCIe M.2). The 5 Pro models have the latest generation AMD Ryzen Mobile chipset, up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage (SSD PCIe M.2), depending on the version.

Lenovo Tab P11

Simpler version of the Tab P11 Pro presented in 2020, the new model features an 11-inch IPS screen with Eye Care technology, which reduces eye strain. Specifications include the Snapdragon 662 processor with advanced LTE, up to 6 GB of RAM and a 15-hour battery life, according to Lenovo.

It also has an 8 MP front camera, four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, the Smart Privacy function to blur the background in video calls and Google Kids Space, with children’s content. The tablet also has support for the Precision Pen 2 pen and the Keyboard Pack keyboard.