Lenny Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa “love and respect” after his divorce from Lisa Bonet

Brotherly love. Lenny Kravitz shows his support for Jason Momoa amid the breakup of the Aquaman star with their common ex Lisa Bonet.

Relive Jason Momoa’s close bond with Lenny Kravitz over the years

“Happy birthday, Jason. Love and respect always,” the 58—year-old musician signed an Instagram photo on Monday, August 1, in which the couple rides motorcycles together in honor of Momoa’s 43rd birthday.

Kravitz was previously married to 54-year-old Bonet from 1987 to 1993, and the current exes are the parents of actress Zoe Kravitz. Despite the fact that their paths have diverged, Bonet and the rocker from “American Woman” have maintained a good relationship. He then developed a close relationship with Momoa, who first started dating his ex-wife in 2004.

“People can’t believe how close Jason and I are or how close Zoe’s mom and I are still, how connected we all are,” Lenny said in the November 2020 issue of Men’s Health. “We’re just doing it because that’s what you’re doing. You let love rule, right?

The Grammy winner continued: “I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s a job — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection and so on. But as for Jason and me? Literally the moment we met, we thought, “Oh, yeah. I love this dude.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s relationship: what they were like

After they were introduced by mutual friends at a Los Angeles jazz club in the early 2000s, the “Game of Thrones” actor and Bonet began their romance, they had a daughter Lola in 2007 and a son Nokoa-Wolf in 2008. The couple did not tie the knot until 2017, and Us Weekly reported the news of an intimate ceremony that took place at their home in Topanga, California.

After four years of marriage, Momoa announced in January that the couple had decided to divorce. In March, the former HBO star shared her gratitude to fans who gave the famous couple some time to recover after their separation.

“Waving to the fans and the press for being generous and giving us a place for the kids,” the Hawaii native wrote on Instagram in March after attending the Batman premiere in New York to cheer stepdaughter Zoey.

He added: “It is quite difficult to divide in the eyes of the public. We appreciate maintaining privacy during these times. Aloha J.”

Jason Momoa’s Dating History: From Lisa Bonet to Asa Gonzalez

Two days earlier, Momoa publicly announced his breakup, greeting his ex-wife while walking the red carpet for the action movie Robert Pattinson.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here, so we represent me and the kids,” the Malibu Lifeguards graduate told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We are very happy just to be here… It’s still a family, you know?”

Momoa has since been linked to Asa Gonzalez. There were rumors that the couple broke up in June, but the following month they were spotted together in London. Moreover, the 32-year-old actress was seen in Malibu on Thursday, July 28, on a Momoa Harley Davidson motorcycle less than a week after he was involved in a head-on collision.