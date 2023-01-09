Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa got to know each other pretty well and seem to have become quite close during Momoa’s marriage to Kravitz’s ex Lisa Bonet. The two are clearly friends, and so it can be assumed that they tend to influence and inspire each other. At least that’s how I decided to interpret Kravitz’s new image on social media, where he seems to be channeling his friend Jason Momoa by showing his ass.

Jason Momoa has a clear willingness and inclination to reveal his rear in public. He recently did it with his own Instagram image and even lit up on Jimmy Kimmel live! show off your traditional Hawaiian little, clothes that leave little to the imagination. However, it doesn’t seem to be what Lenny Kravitz is wearing in his recent Instagram post.

With a post that simply reads “new birth”, we get an image of some beautiful water and what appears to be a completely naked Lenny Kravitz, although he is almost completely out of the frame, it is enough that the image clearly did not cause any censorship. . Although it’s also enough that if you really want to check out Lenny Kravitz’s ass, this option is available here.

Several celebrities reacted to Kravitz’s post. Arsenio Hall asks if the musician is baptized, which certainly corresponds to the comment “new birth”. The rest, from Al Rocker to Juliette Lewis, mostly just note the degree of bare ass on display because it’s just not what you expect to see when you browse Instagram in the morning.

Jason Momoa made headlines last year when he posted a photo of himself fishing from a boat in his traditional Hawaiian clothes, which he later explained he wears quite often. Fans who think Momoa looks pretty good will be able to get enough when the Apple TV + Chief of War series appears. The show will focus on Hawaii during the colonization era, so traditional clothing will be displayed everywhere, which is apparently part of the actor’s main wardrobe.

If Lenny Kravitz finds that he likes this particular look, perhaps he could use Hawaiian little as part of his regular attire. I mean, really, if it makes you feel good, do it. Most of us would probably feel a little awkward in such an outfit, but obviously Kravitz can handle it.