Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend Katarina Mazepa Claims Lisa Hochstein Threatened to “Destroy” Her

Without holding back. Katarina Mazepa told why she filed an injunction against Lisa Hochstein, and was not shy in her words.

“I became a victim of cyberbullying, intimidation and harassment by Lisa Hochstein,” the 26—year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly about the 40-year-old star of “Real Housewives of Miami.” “Lisa, denying these allegations and calling them ridiculous, unfortunately, is just another lie and another deceptive tactic to portray herself. My lawyers and I have evidence supporting every statement I made when filing a restraining order.”

Last week, the Us confirmed that on July 27, Mazepa filed a restraining order against the reality TV star, claiming that Lisa has been stalking her since she and Lenny Hochstein made their affair public.

“Lisa Hochstein is a bully and has been behaving terribly towards me since my relationship with Lenny began,” Mazepa continued. “For example, she told me: “Don’t you know who I am?! I have a TV show, and I will destroy you.”

Mazepa further accused Lisa of making “false claims” about her immigration status in an attempt to “intimidate” her out of the United States.

“Starting over in a country very far from family is not always easy, but I have worked hard to be here and stay here,” Mazepa told Us. “Some time ago, my 10-year green card was approved for me, and I always had the proper documents to live and work in the United States. Regardless of this intimidation tactic, I have chosen my home, my man, and I will not allow Lisa Hochstein to bully, intimidate or “destroy” me.”

Earlier in May, we confirmed that the Bravo personality and her husband, who have son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 2, have separated after 13 years of marriage. Rumors of a separation between the couple had spread a few weeks before after Lenny was spotted at a party with Mazepa.

The 56-year-old plastic surgeon denied the accusations of infidelity, claiming that he did not start dating his new girlfriend until he and Lisa decided to break up. “It’s true that I’m dating Katarina, but none of this happened until the decision on divorce was made,” the Russian native told us at the time.

Lisa, for her part, refuted Mazepa’s latest accusations in a statement to Us, saying: “She had no respect for my life, my children, or my family… why should I respect her attempt to compose a tearful story.” ? I’m not going to waste my time and energy answering a woman who is a self-proclaimed estranged woman who does nothing but lie. She’s writing her own version of reality, and I can’t wait for my day in court to demonstrate the truth.”

The Peacock star previously denied Mazepa’s claims in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday, August 2. “As for his girlfriend, I am working with my lawyer on a legal response to her ridiculous accusations, which, as everyone knows, are not true,” she said at the time. . “While Lenny spends his time and money on vacation in Europe, I’m at home with our children.”

Mazepa’s representative Louise Warwick noted that the Austrian-born woman and her boyfriend had just returned from a trip to Europe, where Lenny met his girlfriend’s family for the first time. “Katarina’s family wholeheartedly supports her relationship with Lenny,” Warwick said. “We hope that this application will help Katarina to continue her relationship with Lenny peacefully.”

With a report by Diana Cooper