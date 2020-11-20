Léna Status has revealed her gift on Instagram!

New buzz on Instagram for Léna Situations aka Léna Mahfouf! Sharing with us her birthday confined live, she also reveals her incredible number of gifts that await her!

As usual, Léna Situations does not do things by halves! As she celebrated her birthday yesterday in full confinement, the pretty brunette once again set the bar very, very high!

Yesterday, November 19, was a special day on the web! Indeed, Léna celebrated her 23 years confined at home with her darling Seb and her 2.5 million subscribers!

Unsurprisingly, as the queen of parties that she is, Léna Situations blew us away! With surprises in store for her friends and fans, Lena has once again panicked the web!

Let’s talk about her amazing Paco Rabane dress! Sublime and all dapper, it shone with a thousand lights! Commenting on her post, she writes, “It’s not confinement that will prevent us from wearing a sequined dress.”

But that’s not all ! The beauty also shares with us her many gifts! Shock!

BDAY CONFINED BUT VERY FESTIVE FOR LÉNA SITUATIONS

While Léna Situations celebrated her birthday (from a distance) as it should, she reveals to us at the end of the day the pile of presents awaiting her! Very spoiled, she looks in heaven!

Indeed, in his Instagram story, we already see gifts from the house of Chanel, from Guess or even Sandro and Swaroski! Léna Situations has not yet revealed the unboxing of her gifts!

Impatient, fans want to know more! And for good reason …

By the way, Lena delighted her fans yesterday by sharing a contest for her birthday! She writes below her post: “You didn’t think I was going to spoil you on my birthday? I have had a crazy year, mostly because of your support, love and strength. By ordering a new computer for myself I took the opportunity to take some for you and add 23 gifts for my 23th birthday. There is make-up, the computer, the contents of my birthday box, Freenow taxi rides, my Jennyfer collection, Dior jewelry, an autographed Always Plus and above all a new MacBook 💻 ✨ to participate you just have to tell me your best wishes for this next year in comment and follow me. 🌻💛 # lenaisturning23 (contest ends next week – open worldwide). ”

So it’s up to you! Go to his post to try your luck!



