Léna Situations proud wear Nabilla’s collab on Instagram!

Léna Situations likes what Nabilla wears. She shows it on her last photo by identifying the star who responds in comment.

Léna Situations is recording her book in audio version. And to illustrate this, she posts a photo of herself in the streets of Paris. And she’s wearing a set that comes straight from one of Nabilla’s collaborations.

So, Léna Situations identifies Nabilla on her photo. Because its whole comes from elevenparis. A boutique and brand with which the mother from Milan works. A brand that appeals a lot and which apparently also appeals to the author of Always Plus!

In any case, this set looks very comfortable. In beige tones, it goes very well with its NKD coat. In addition, when you are going to record your voice for more than 3 hours to tell your book, it is better to have rather comfortable clothes. It is even necessary.

But the young woman has a surprise. Nabilla in person comments on her photo. She writes “Omg! It suits you too well ”A compliment that should please Lena. While she did not respond to the comment, it did not go unnoticed. And a few fans are commenting.

LÉNA SITUATIONS LOVES THE SAME CLOTHES AS NABILLA

So Nabilla takes advantage of Léna Situations’ photo to talk about this brand again. In Snapchat story she publishes the photo and identifies the brand. She then shows the clothes she bought from this brand. And it’s all very rock!

In any case, from Dubai, Nabilla continues to watch what is happening in France. As for Léna Situations, she still has a few pages to record. This audiobook is an accomplishment for her. But she had to work on her diction.

Because the young woman speaks very quickly. To make it enjoyable to listen to it took quite a bit of effort on this side. But the efforts pay off. And now she’s on the right track. So if you want to listen to Lena tell her own story, that will soon be possible.



