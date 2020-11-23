Léna Situations is starting a great competition for her fans!

Léna Situations has just posted a new photo on her Instagram account. The young woman is organizing a big contest for subscribers.

Léna Situations has just posted a new photo on her Instagram account. The young woman is organizing a huge competition for her 23 years. And the least we can say is that the fans are thrilled!

On November 19, Léna Situations celebrated its 23rd birthday. And it must be said that the young woman who likes to party has put the small dishes in the big ones. Indeed, she decided to share her whole day with her subscribers. In the morning, the young woman unveiled the impressive decoration put in place for this day.

But that’s not all. Throughout the day, she filled with mysterious boxes for her friends. At the end of the afternoon, these were delivered from boxes created by Léna Situations. And they were ordered not to open them before 8:30 p.m.

And once the time arrived, Léna Situation organized a big zoom and they discovered the contents of the box. The reactions have been numerous on social networks. And for good reason, her friends were amazed that it was her who gave gifts when it was her birthday.

AN EXCEPTIONAL BIRTHDAY

But that’s not all. Léna Situations then posted a photo on her Instagram account. In addition to celebrating her birthday with her community.

Léna Situations therefore had the idea of ​​organizing a huge contest on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of the different lots which she then accompanied with the following caption.

“Didn’t you think I wasn’t going to spoil you on my birthday? I have had a crazy year mainly because of your support, your love and your strength. ”

“By ordering a new computer for myself I took the opportunity to take some for you and add 23 gifts for my 23th birthday. There is make-up, the computer, the contents of my birthday box, Freenow taxi rides, my Jennyfer collection, Dior jewelry, an autographed Always Plus and above all a new MacBook “.



