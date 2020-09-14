Léna Mahfouf does a Koh Lanta event with Denis Brogniart

It must be said that his natural charm everyone. Thus, by sharing her daily life, her friendships and her work via vlogs, the young woman has managed to forge a very strong relationship with her subscribers.

Today, the 22-year-old is therefore at the heart of many projects. Between her collaboration with the Jennyfer brand and the release of her first book entitled “Always More”, Léna Mahfouf seems to be everywhere at the same time.

Moreover, lately, we find the young woman on the channels of other youtubers. Thus, the young woman was present in the last Youtube video of McFly and Carlito. A Koh Lanta-themed video in which Lena had to perform one of the show’s legendary events!

LÉNA MAHFOUF AKA LÉNA SITUATION PERFORMED A KOH LANTA TEST!

Yes, in McFly and Carlito’s latest video, the young woman performs one of the Koh Lanta events!

And not just any you can imagine! This is the pole test, renamed “the potos test” for the occasion! Too funny !

Thus, alongside McFly, Carlito, but also Denis Brogniart and Claude who had come for the occasion, the young woman lent herself to the game.

On her post alongside her comrades, the young woman had to answer questions asked by Denis Brogniart in person, but also do turns on herself or stand on one foot on the post!

And honestly, Léna Mahfouf has really managed too much! She is the last to fall and therefore won the Koh Lanta trophy. Well done !

Anyway, if you want to have a bit of a laugh, don’t hesitate to check out the video on McFly and Carlito’s channel!



