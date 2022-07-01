Lena Headey was cut out of “Thor 4” and, apparently, is suing for it

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million for unpaid commissions related to several projects, including her reduced role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Variety reports that the British agency Troika, which previously represented the interests of Hidi, filed a lawsuit against the actor due to unpaid commissions related to several projects. The agency is seeking a total of $1.5 million, including $500,000—about 7% of her fee—for her income from “Thor 4,” although she does not appear in the final version of the Marvel movie.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Hidi joined the Troika in 2005 and remained on their roster until 2020, when the agency was renamed YMU. However, the company claims that Hidi owes them a large commission under the terms of their agreement, while Hidi claims that in fact she never signed a contract with Troika.

Hidi also claims that the Troika did not participate in negotiations regarding her role in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which has now been canceled, since director Taika Waititi personally contacted her about this role. In addition to her MCU fees, the agency is said to be demanding at least $300,000 for her starring role in “9 Bullets” and $650,000 for her starring role in the canceled Showtime series “Rita.”

Hidi allegedly disputed all Troika’s claims regarding these commissions in her legal documents, claiming that the agency was properly paid for the projects they had a hand in when they represented her. It is also noted that the Troika was not its only agent and, therefore, did not conduct all negotiations, since it was simultaneously signed with the CAA in the USA.

It’s unclear why Hidi’s role was cut from the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, but she wasn’t the only actor whose scenes were deleted during post-production. Christian Bale recently told Prensa Escenario that he shot scenes with Peter Dinklage’s The Dwarf King Eitri and Jeff Goldblum’s grandmaster, but both scenes turned out to be deleted.

In addition to these cut cameos, some scenes with the existing cast also ended up on the editing room floor. Bale, who will make his MCU debut as the Butcher God Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, said one scene was ruled out because it was deemed “too extreme” for the film, while plans for a Kate Bush dance scene also never materialized.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released on July 8, and Chris Hemsworth’s character will fight Gorr with the help of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will own Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.

