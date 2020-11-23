Léna Cases is promoting her sneaker collection on Insta!

New buzz for Léna Situations! She reveals to us in Instagram story her incredible collection of sneakers! New buzz for Léna Situations! She reveals to us in Instagram story her incredible collection of sneakers!

Léna Situations is definitely making the buzz on Instagram! Each of her stories announces mega good news!

Indeed, Léna Situations aka Léna Mahfouf is well known for doing nothing like everyone else! And for good reason… She keeps surprising her fans!

Followed by more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Léna has no shortage of creative ideas! So, with it, you never get bored … even in full confinement!

LÉNA SITUATIONS: SURROUNDED BY SNEAKERS ON INSTAGRAM

As usual, Léna Situations never ceases to surprise us! And today is no exception to the rule!

Indeed, a few hours ago, Léna Situations shared a crazy story with us! In an ultra-hot yellow dress, she filmed herself lying on the ground!

“A normal Monday morning” she writes to us then filming herself surrounded by many pairs of sneakers! Nike, Converse, Vans and even Yeezy are then there!

And a few minutes later, Léna posts us a new story, to say the least, equivocal! “Are we preparing a phew contest for you?” The answer is yes !”

Oh dear ! But what does Lena have in store for us again? Queen of madness contests on Instagram, we can always count on the pretty brunette to spoil us!

Moreover, Léna Mahfouf did very hard for her birthday! Indeed, several days ago, the young woman celebrated her 23 years!

And for the occasion of her confined birthday, she is giving her subscribers 23 crazy gifts including 1 MacBook!

Business to follow for this next very promising competition!



