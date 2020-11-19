Léna Cases: Her fans are inspired her book for her birthday

Léna Situations is celebrating its 23rd anniversary today. And to celebrate it as it should, her fans have in store for him a nice surprise.

Léna Situations is therefore celebrating its 23rd birthday today. And the least we can say is that the young woman is making it known! Indeed, in full confinement, she cannot celebrate it as it should, so she has decided to be full of inventiveness.

Léna Situations has therefore been sharing the preparations for her birthday for several days now. Indeed, the influencer continues to share the entire creative process with her many followers.

Last night, in a story on Instagram, she unveiled the surprise boxes she was going to send to her 20 closest subscribers. But that’s not all, Léna Situations has decided to celebrate her birthday in zoom with all her friends.

And the least we can say is that she can count on their support. Indeed, many of them sent him love messages. This is particularly the case of Bilal Hassani who posted a photo of herself on social media with the following caption: “Happy Birthday icon. I love you. ”

To thank them, Léna Situations posted a message on her Instagram account: “Thank you for the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to celebrate my 23 years with you ”.

And for good reason, she was spoiled. Her fans gave him a nice gift. Indeed, if you did not know it, Léna Situations released a book some time ago. And her community was inspired to wish him a happy birthday.

Instead of the chapters in her book, they wrote words like: “Hi Lena, I wanted to tell you that I’m super proud of you, your vlogs are incredible, your determination is incredible. You are so inspiring and you help me so much I can never thank you enough. I wish you a happy birthday. I love you very much “.



