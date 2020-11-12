Léna Cases, criticized by Frédéric, answers her!

Guest on the set of the Quotidien show, Léna Situations wanted to respond to Frédéric Beigbeder’s criticisms. We tell you everything!

Received on the set of Quotidien, the content creator, Léna Situations, wished to respond to criticism from several writers, including Frédéric Beigbeder.

With more than 1 million subscribers on Youtube, and 2.5 million on Insta, Léna Mahfouf has established herself in the world of content creators.

It must be said that the young woman has revolutionized the Youtube Game. Indeed, on the video platform, Léna Situations charmed everyone with its naturalness. With her group of friends, whose adventures we discover throughout her vlogs, they have in a way become a new version of Friends for 15-25 year olds. Top, right?

But if we expected to see her scoop awards as a Youtuber, no one expected the success of her book, “Always More”.

Yes, the 22-year-old YouTuber breaks all sales records with her first book. A book on personal development, which is not declining in sales, more than a month after its release. Crazy, right?

Moreover, the success of “Always more” is such that Léna Situations was invited to the set of Quotidien to talk about it. The ideal opportunity therefore, to respond to the criticisms addressed to him by writers, including Frédéric Beigbeder.

LÉNA SITUATIONS ANSWERS FRÉDÉRIC BEIGBEDER!

Wednesday November 11, on the set of Quotidien, Léna Situations returned to the success of “Always more”, whose number of sales has just exceeded 200,000 copies.

But the young woman also wanted to speak about the criticisms she may have received from writers. Thus, she responded in particular to Frédéric Beigbeder. In the columns of Figaro, the latter had, in fact, described her book as having “a sickening style of demagoguery”. Uncool !

On this subject, Léna Mahfouf therefore declared:

“I don’t know this gentleman at all. I’ve never been to a cafe with him. But the criticism was like he knew me. (…) There were attacks like ‘She is sorely lacking in culture’ or ‘Completely narcissistic’ or whatever. I found it a bit easy to tackle the new generation, with that ‘It was better before’. ”

Before adding:

“We are tired of this intellectual snobbery and the contempt we can have for young people who are trying to do things. Especially since he’s only attacking me because we’ve sold a lot of books. This is all just business. If I had been in the standings after him, I don’t think he would have paid attention during her lockdown to write a paper on me. ”

At least the message is clear!

We, in any case, we congratulate her once again for her book! Well done to her!



