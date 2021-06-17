Leitz Phone 1: Leica Launches Its First High-End Mobile Phone

Leica, famous for the development of optical products, launched its first high-end mobile phone after working alongside Huawei for years. Called the Leitz Phone 1, the device shares its internal design with Sharp’s Aquos R6 model, but stands out for the presence of the company’s proprietary lens camera — which, in addition, also features a huge 1″ image sensor , one of the biggest on the market.

In detail, the camera on the Leitz Phone 1 has a resolution of 20 MP and an aperture of f/1.9, with a focal length equivalent to 19 mm — ensuring a good performance in capturing images. Cellular processing is handled by the powerful Snapdragon 888, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

For your presentation, the Leitz Phone 1 features a 6.6″ IGZO OLED screen with 2730 x 1260 pixels WUXGA+ resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate. The set is powered by the generous 5,000 mAh battery and protected with the IP68 certification.

Price and availability

The Leitz Phone 1 is only available in Japan and has a suggested retail price of US$1,700, about R$8,539 in direct conversion. There is no forecast for launching on the international market.